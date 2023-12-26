South Carolina Department of Public Safety ‘Highways or Dieways’ safety campaign returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re hitting the road on New Year’s in South Carolina, you can expect all-hands-on-deck from South Carolina Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

This year, there have been over 920 deaths on South Carolina’s Highways. While the number is part of a downward trend, it’s nowhere near the target of zero. Highway Patrol Troopers say the best way you can prepare to be safe this year is have a plan in place.

“We’ll never tell you not to go out and not have fun with friends, not have fun with family and partake in all the activities. We’ll never tell you that. All we ask is that you put a plan in place, have a sober driver, use a rideshare service, whatever stay at somebody’s house. Whatever you’re going to do, do that now, start planning now to prevent yourself from making that terrible decision and reining in 2024 with hurting someone, going to jail, and ultimately, we want to prevent the loss of life,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Nicholas Pye said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has brought back their ‘Highways or Dieways’ safety campaign to try and prevent collisions.

