UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The best way to spread Christmas cheer might be singing loud for all to hear, according to Buddy the Elf, but another really great way to do it is giving back.

Warren Brinson, University of Georgia football player, is doing exactly that this Christmas season in our Savannah community.

“Honestly, it’s just the sense of joy of being a blessing to somebody else. To see the smiles on their faces when this stuff happens, you can’t replicate the feeling,”{ said Warren Brinson, University of Georgia, defensive lineman.

The Savannah native hosted a Christmas COAT giveaway December 24, 2023 at Temple of Glory, the church he grew up going to.

He made a goal of handing out 97 coats, a fitting figure for the guy who wears 97 on his back.

Brinson, his family and friends also gave away blankets, baby Yodas, and even a bike.

All in all, it totaled around 250 items.

“I was blessed enough to be in the position I am -- to be able to help the community and be a positive figure in our community, so I just want to continue to be a positive figure and to continue to help people,” said Brinson.

“I wouldn’t expect it any other way knowing who he is, knowing his family -- that’s what they’re about. And for him to have this opportunity...an external demonstration of his internal appreciation,” said Bishop Matthew Odum Sr., Temple of Glory, Bishop.

And if anyone can attest to that, it’s the Bishop, who remembers Brinson running around the church as a little 7 year old, when he was no where close to his present day stature.

Javonte Middleton is the owner of Impact Philanthropy and helped Brinson set all of this up.

He describes the D-lineman as a gentle giant off the field, but definitely someone you don’t want to mess with on the gridiron.

“It’s actually pretty funny because he’s a mean guy on the football field and in between the white lines he’s, you know, nahhh, ready to go, but then out here, he’s really passionate. He opens his arms up with hugs and he smiles at everybody, and he never meets a stranger,” said Javonte Middleton, Impact Philanthropy, owner.

As for what’s next for Brinson on the football field, that remains to be determined.

But off the field, he knows exactly what’s in store for him.

“I’m gonna try to do something every year for every big event going on throughout the year -- always try to help people. If I’m fortunate enough to be able to help people, I’m gonna try to help,” said Brinson.

