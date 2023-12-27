Sky Cams
1 person injured after shooting in Brunswick

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman with a gunshot wound.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman with a gunshot wound.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police Department Officers responded to a shooting near Sydney Lanier Bridge on December 26, 2023, just before 3:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to determine that a Brunswick family – a man, his wife and two small children - was traveling north on Highway 17.

The man reports that while approaching the area of the port, two vehicles pulled out in front of his vehicle causing him to slam on his brakes.

One of the vehicles sped away; a second vehicle, pulled up beside the man’s vehicle and shots were fired.

One of the shots resulted in the man being struck by the bullet although it did not penetrate; however, his wife, in the front passenger seat, was hit in the neck.

The family went to the hospital where the woman received treatment for her wound. The children in the vehicle were not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any person with additional knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

