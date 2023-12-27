14 fatalities over the Christmas holiday travel period

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that 14 people were killed in crashes across Georgia, including one in the coastal empire, from December 22, 2023 to December 26, 2023.

The Christmas travel period ended December 26, 2023 at noon.

Law enforcement across Georgia are still urging drivers to make safe choices.

WTOC will have an update from DPS pending the final report.

