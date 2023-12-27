Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave at the Arizona-Nevada border as Luis Alonso Paredes.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Remains found by hikers in a shallow grave 47 years ago near a lake on the border of Arizona and Nevada have been identified.

The man was Luis Alonso Paredes, who was from El Salvador but may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 23, 1976, in a desert area in northwestern Arizona, just east of Lake Mohave.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy at the time revealed that the victim was likely in his early to mid-30s and had been shot in the head at close range. But despite authorities collecting fingerprints during the autopsy, the case soon went cold and the victim remained nameless for close to five decades.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release that it revived its investigation in October by comparing the fingerprints to all available fingerprint records, leading to the identification.

But authorities say they haven’t been able to locate any relatives of Paredes, who may have been employed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy in the San Francisco area about a decade before his death.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to contact them with any information about the case that could help them locate relatives of Paredes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Traffic on I-95
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95
*
Weather conditions disrupt flights Tuesday night, back on schedule Wednesday
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill