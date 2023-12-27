Christmas tree recycling begins in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have a real Christmas tree in your home, you’re probably thinking about taking it down sometime soon.

When you do that, you can dispose of it locally at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. If you drop off your tree at the airport- it won’t just be thrown away. Trees dropped off here at the airport will be part of the Bring One for the Chipper program- which is put on by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

The tree recycling program at the airport is part of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation’s One for the Chipper program. If you drop your tree off at any One for the Chipper recycling spots, it’ll be chipped into mulch instead of going in the trash.

According to the airport, any trees that are dropped off at their site will be used for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention, and water retention. They’ll also be used to benefit the airport’s lakes and ponds- which do have wildlife living in them.

You’re asked to remove ornaments, lights, tinsel, and anything else synthetic from the tree before you drop it off. That ensures a smooth recycling process.

You can also recycle wrapping paper and cardboard boxes at the site.

The site is on Aggett Drive- which is right next to the cell phone waiting lot.

The airport will accept trees until January 7th.

There are also One for the Chipper Locations in Bulloch and Liberty counties, including at the Statesboro Public Works Department and the Liberty County recycling center.

In the Lowcountry, the Town of Hilton Head Island wants to take trees of your hands, as well.

The town’s 13th annual Grinding of the Greens program has begun. As part of the program, you can recycle natural trees and wreaths to be ground into mulch. The mulch is then give out to the community for free.

Holiday lights can also be recycled.

You can drop off decorations 24/7 through January 11th at Coligny Beach and the Old Gullah Flea Market site.

