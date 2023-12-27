Sky Cams
City of Savannah and partners provide Christmas tree disposal event

Christmas tree disposal.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is partnering with SavATree, Code of Return Compost (COR), and the Savannah Tree Foundation to help residents dispose of Christmas trees.

Savannah residents can bring their Christmas trees to the Savannah Civic Center parking lot, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a. m. to 2 p. m. to be composted.

The trees will be chipped by SavATree before being brought to COR Compost to decompose naturally with other organic matter.

