Crews cleaning graffiti off Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews were cleaning graffiti off the Civil War Memorial statue in Forsyth Park on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, someone spray painted the words “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” on the side of the monument.

The City of Savannah said it was working with Landmark Preservation to clean the statue. The city said the cleaning should be completed by Wednesday.

The Savannah Police Department said the vandalism happened early Sunday morning and there have been no arrests.

