Damp morning, mild afternoon ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are damp this morning with some patchy fog still lingering.

Thankfully there isn't a ton of fog out there, but roads will still be a bit damp through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/TY2YTGDO46 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 27, 2023

Thankfully the Dense Fog Advisory has expired early! We won’t have to deal with low visibility, but we will remain mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s for many of us at daybreak. We’ll warm to the mid 60s by lunchtime with highs close to 70 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy most of the day, but the rain is done! Roads should be dry for our evening commute.

Cooler air begins to move in on Thursday with lows closer to 50 degrees. There is a slight chance of a shower Thursday as a cold front moves into our area. Highs will be near-average, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon. The cold front will usher in some below-average temperatures heading into the weekend. You’ll probably want a jacket Friday morning, as lows will be in the upper 30s for inland areas. Highs then only rebound to the low to mid 50s.

This weekend looks dry and cooler with morning lows in the mid 30s on Saturday and low to mid 30s on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend without any rain. We’ll return to about 60 degrees Monday afternoon ahead of another front on Tuesday that brings in a slight rain chance.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

