Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft providing ride-share credits during New Year’s Eve weekend

(unsplash.com)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Lyft are partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help prevent drunk driving deaths during the New Year’s Eve weekend.

GHSA has awarded GOHS a $20,000 grant to fund ride credits for Lyft account holders during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.

Lyft account holders can enter the discount code “GAGOHS2023″ in their app or scan the QR Code to receive a one-time $20 ride credit. 

Account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed by the account holder. 

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36 percent of the persons killed in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 through 2021 involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was higher than the state’s legal limit of .08 and 81 percent of those drunk driving crashes in Georgia on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 2017-2021 involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.  

GOHS encourages anyone planning to include alcohol in their plans to always plan ahead for a ride with a sober driver. 

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Restrooms at J.F. Gregory Park closed for repairs
Man unloads Christmas tree at Savannah's airport
Christmas tree recycling begins at several locations in Georgia, South Carolina
The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that 14 people were killed in crashes...
14 fatalities over the Christmas holiday travel period
THE News at 11
Kwanzaa kicks off at Plant Riverside