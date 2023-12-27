Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Jesup native Terren Ward named Sun Belt Player of the Week for third time this season

Terren Ward
Terren Ward(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Terren Ward is the only player in the Sun Belt Conference averaging a double-double, and it’s earned her another conference award.

For the third time in seven weeks of the 2023-2024 season, Ward is the Sun Belt Player of the Week.

Ward, a Jesup, Georgia native and Wayne County High School grad, leads the conference in points a game (22.7) and rebounds a game (10.7).

She has 10 double-doubles in 12 games tis season, all ten have been Georgia Southern wins. The Eagles have won eight consecutive games, marking the most in a row since the 2000-2001 season.

Ward and Georgia Southern begin Sun Belt play on Saturday at Texas State.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
BLOG: Early National Signing Day updates from around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
THE News at 11
Early National Signing Day updates from around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
LNL Anchor Rhyan Henson talks to WANF Sports Anchor Emil Gagnon about the Celebration Bowl's...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off In Georgia