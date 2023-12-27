Jesup native Terren Ward named Sun Belt Player of the Week for third time this season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Terren Ward is the only player in the Sun Belt Conference averaging a double-double, and it’s earned her another conference award.

For the third time in seven weeks of the 2023-2024 season, Ward is the Sun Belt Player of the Week.

Ward, a Jesup, Georgia native and Wayne County High School grad, leads the conference in points a game (22.7) and rebounds a game (10.7).

She has 10 double-doubles in 12 games tis season, all ten have been Georgia Southern wins. The Eagles have won eight consecutive games, marking the most in a row since the 2000-2001 season.

Ward and Georgia Southern begin Sun Belt play on Saturday at Texas State.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.