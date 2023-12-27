Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was standing room only for the first ever Kwanzaa celebration at Plant Riverside, an event that followed a theme of Kwanzaa on the river.

“We remembered our ancestors, those who worked the river, were brought here. We reflected on their lives and their role in widening the river and all that they played in this city,” said Lillian Grant-Baptiste, celebrant and master storyteller.

With music, dance performances, story telling and more, Grant-Baptiste says this event encapsulated all the key elements behind the history of this holiday.

“It was a time of celebration, a time of community, a time of family, a time of uplift,” said Grant-Baptiste.

Folks with Plant Riverside say this is something they’re excited to be able bring to the city of Savannah.

“It being a tradition that everyone comes to the river to celebrate their ancestors,” said Naomi Mcalister, Assistant Manager at Baobab Lounge.

Mcalister says it’s something she’s grateful to have been a part of.

“Behind the works all of it, just a lot of pride and admiration for the people before us. It’s pretty much what was the drive for me and the team to make this happen,” said Mcalister.

And Grant-Baptiste says this is a necessary step in honoring all those who have come before us.

“This is what we’re called to do. This is what Kwanzaa is all about. To remember our foundation, our history, our culture. Who this makes us as a people, the strength of our story,” said Grant-Baptiste.

Mcalister with the Plant Riverside District says this is something she and her team plan on bringing back for many years to come.

