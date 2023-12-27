Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Law firm offers free Uber rides on New Year’s Eve in Savannah

Farah & Farah logo (2023)
Farah & Farah logo (2023)(WTOC Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm, announces the return of its Safe Ride Home Program, in which it will offer thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for residents celebrating New Year’s Eve.

This year, New Year’s Eve Safe Rides will be available in Savannah.

For the ninth year in a row, those celebrating the New Year can turn to Farah & Farah for a safe ride home via a $50 Uber credit from the rider’s pick-up location.

“Keeping our roads safe is an important mission, and one we’re determined to improve every year,” said Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah. “The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make sure celebrants have a safe ride home, and we’re happy to do our part by offering such rides for free.”

The NYE Safe Rides credit will be available on Sunday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. until New Year’s Day.

Farah & Farah advises community members to secure their free ride before festivities begin by visiting FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

For more information about the Farah & Farah NYE Safe Rides and to claim a free safe ride home, please visit //FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Crews cleaning graffiti off Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park
Autopay
Tips on the best ways to pay off that holiday gift debts
Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft providing ride-share credits during New Year’s Eve weekend
Restrooms at J.F. Gregory Park closed for repairs
Man unloads Christmas tree at Savannah's airport
Christmas tree recycling begins at several locations in Georgia, South Carolina