Law firm offers free Uber rides on New Year’s Eve in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm, announces the return of its Safe Ride Home Program, in which it will offer thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for residents celebrating New Year’s Eve.

This year, New Year’s Eve Safe Rides will be available in Savannah.

For the ninth year in a row, those celebrating the New Year can turn to Farah & Farah for a safe ride home via a $50 Uber credit from the rider’s pick-up location.

“Keeping our roads safe is an important mission, and one we’re determined to improve every year,” said Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah. “The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make sure celebrants have a safe ride home, and we’re happy to do our part by offering such rides for free.”

The NYE Safe Rides credit will be available on Sunday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. until New Year’s Day.

Farah & Farah advises community members to secure their free ride before festivities begin by visiting FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

For more information about the Farah & Farah NYE Safe Rides and to claim a free safe ride home, please visit //FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

