Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Top Teacher : Ashlie Pearce

Ashlie Pearce
Ashlie Pearce(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - School is out for the holidays, but we are still honoring our WTOC Top Teachers.

WTOC caught up with Ashlie Pearce in Wayne County before the Christmas Break.

“I’ve been teaching for 11 years, I love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I truly believe teaching is a calling. and I’m thankful I am able to do it, especially the reading that is my passion.”

Ashlie Pearce grew up in Wayne County teaches reading and language arts for 2nd grade in her hometown at Jesup Elementary.

“That is my passion. Teaching the students to read at this young level, and seeing those aha moments all the time, just gives me the best feeling in the world.”

“Ms. Pearce gives it everything she has. Doesn’t matter what day you go in. She is teaching with all of her heart,” Principal Cheryl McReady said.

“She doesn’t give up, She’ll take the challenge, of whatever her students are struggling with, she is going to research it and going to find out what will move them.”

“I want my students to know that I love them. I think about them everyday. I think how can I help this student.”

“I love them, I show them that I respect them, and I have learned that if you can get that love and respect, and the students believe it, they will move mountains and cross oceans for you.”

Ashlie Pearce, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft providing ride-share credits during New Year’s Eve weekend
WTOC is a drop-off location for the Canady’s coat drive
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at Plant Riverside
Fewer crowds at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport as holiday travel rush ends