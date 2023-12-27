Top Teacher : Ashlie Pearce

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - School is out for the holidays, but we are still honoring our WTOC Top Teachers.

WTOC caught up with Ashlie Pearce in Wayne County before the Christmas Break.

“I’ve been teaching for 11 years, I love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I truly believe teaching is a calling. and I’m thankful I am able to do it, especially the reading that is my passion.”

Ashlie Pearce grew up in Wayne County teaches reading and language arts for 2nd grade in her hometown at Jesup Elementary.

“That is my passion. Teaching the students to read at this young level, and seeing those aha moments all the time, just gives me the best feeling in the world.”

“Ms. Pearce gives it everything she has. Doesn’t matter what day you go in. She is teaching with all of her heart,” Principal Cheryl McReady said.

“She doesn’t give up, She’ll take the challenge, of whatever her students are struggling with, she is going to research it and going to find out what will move them.”

“I want my students to know that I love them. I think about them everyday. I think how can I help this student.”

“I love them, I show them that I respect them, and I have learned that if you can get that love and respect, and the students believe it, they will move mountains and cross oceans for you.”

Ashlie Pearce, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

