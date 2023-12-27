Sky Cams
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a busy holiday travel season with Triple A projecting over 104 million people hitting the roads around the end of the year.

In our area, traffic has been building up on the I-95 heading towards the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Travelers heading in both directions said they’re frustrated with the stop-and-go traffic, whether they’re heading home for the holidays or driving to their New Year’s destination.

“A couple accidents, about three to four accidents. Traffic was back-to-back backed up, yes sir. It really was kind of tiresome, you know, you’re bumper-to-bumper and I’m looking at my gas needle,” said Joe Evans who is driving home from Florida.

“I mean that’s really what they need to do, is just widen it, and 70′s the highest so that’s all we can go… definitely widen it. Everyone just drive safe, be safe, that’s all, get there alive, arrive alive,” said Stephen Jones who is driving to Florida.

“I made it from Thurmont, Maryland to the North Carolina/South Carolina border in seven and a half hours. It took me five and a half hours to get from South Carolina to Georgia,” said Tom Balek who is driving to Florida.

