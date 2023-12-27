Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Weather conditions disrupt flights Tuesday night, back on schedule Wednesday

*
*(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of flights out of the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport were delayed or cancelled Tuesday night, mainly because of the heavy fog in our area.

On Wednesday, the weather has improved and so have the travel conditions.

According to the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, every flight leaving from Savannah so far has left on time.

Many travelers also saying they didn’t face too many issues Wednesday.

“It started early. We left at 6 o’clock this morning. We had a little hiccup leaving Baltimore, but other than that, it’s pretty good. We had to fly from Indianapolis to Baltimore, and then we had to walk a mile to get our connecting flight, but other than that, it’s been a pretty good day,” said Evelyn Pierce-Hicks.

There are still around 10 more flights set to leave here Wednesday night and if you are still set to fly out of here, you can track your flight on the airport’s website to make sure you don’t experience any unexpected delays or cancellations.

Although things seem to be dying down at the airport, travel is set to spike back up again as folks start heading out of town for New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Ashlie Pearce
Top Teacher : Ashlie Pearce
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman with a...
1 person injured after shooting in Brunswick
Crews cleaning graffiti off Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park
Autopay
Tips on the best ways to pay off that holiday gift debts
Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft providing ride-share credits during New Year’s Eve weekend