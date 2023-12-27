Weather conditions disrupt flights Tuesday night, back on schedule Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of flights out of the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport were delayed or cancelled Tuesday night, mainly because of the heavy fog in our area.

On Wednesday, the weather has improved and so have the travel conditions.

According to the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, every flight leaving from Savannah so far has left on time.

Many travelers also saying they didn’t face too many issues Wednesday.

“It started early. We left at 6 o’clock this morning. We had a little hiccup leaving Baltimore, but other than that, it’s pretty good. We had to fly from Indianapolis to Baltimore, and then we had to walk a mile to get our connecting flight, but other than that, it’s been a pretty good day,” said Evelyn Pierce-Hicks.

There are still around 10 more flights set to leave here Wednesday night and if you are still set to fly out of here, you can track your flight on the airport’s website to make sure you don’t experience any unexpected delays or cancellations.

Although things seem to be dying down at the airport, travel is set to spike back up again as folks start heading out of town for New Year’s Eve.

