Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on I-95
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
Source: WTOC
Tow truck operator dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman with a...
1 person injured after shooting in Brunswick

Latest News

Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio...
Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Crash shuts down Pooler Parkway at I-16
The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing...
BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million blenders due to laceration hazards, dozens of injury reports