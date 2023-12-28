Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery.

The sheriff’s office says Stolz-Montgomery is wanted for second-degree burglary, safecracking, and petit larceny for a burglary that happened in June at a Dollar General.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

