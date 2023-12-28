Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery
Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery.

The sheriff’s office says Stolz-Montgomery is wanted for second-degree burglary, safecracking, and petit larceny for a burglary that happened in June at a Dollar General.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

