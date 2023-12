SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine (3-3) tops Hilton Head Island (3-7) 49-43 Wednesday night at The Nest.

Junior Caleb Jones led the Cadets’ charge with 15 points. Reece Stewart led all scorers with 19.

The pair of teams will play again on Benedictine’s campus Thursday night.

