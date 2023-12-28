Sky Cams
Benton Field Road in Bluffton to close for road improvements

Beginning Tuesday, January 9 through Sunday, January 14, Blythe Construction will be...
Beginning Tuesday, January 9 through Sunday, January 14, Blythe Construction will be conducting road improvements on Benton Field Road in Bluffton.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Beginning Tuesday, January 9 through Sunday, January 14, Blythe Construction will be conducting road improvements on Benton Field Road in Bluffton.

Benton Field Road will be closed in front of Thomas Concrete. Traffic needing to access the opposite end of Benton Field Road or Palmetto Breeze will need to use Devonwood Drive (map).

The County fuel pumps will not be impacted but access to the fuel site will be through Devonwood Drive (map) during the construction phase.

Additional improvements and closures will be needed for later in January; residents will be notified once those closures are scheduled.

For any questions, please contact the Beaufort County Engineering Department at 843-255-2700.

