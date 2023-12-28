Cooler morning, clouds clear out this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees cooler this morning with many of us hanging out in the lower 50s as we head out the door.

We’ll start the day out mostly cloudy, but we aren’t seeing rain across the area. Temperatures will warm to about 60 degrees by lunchtime, followed by more sunshine this afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 60s as sunshine returns. A cold front moves later today, keeping us quiet through the evening.

You’ll probably want a jacket Friday morning, as lows will be in the upper 30s for inland areas. Highs then only rebound to the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. If you have evening plans, you’ll want to dress for the cooler air, temperatures will drop into the 40s after sunset!

This weekend looks dry and cooler with morning lows in the mid 30s on Saturday and low to mid 30s on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend without any rain. Everything looks nice and dry for fireworks on New Year’s Eve! We’ll return to about 60 degrees Monday afternoon ahead of another front bringing in our next rain chance late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

