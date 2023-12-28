Sky Cams
Hinesville’s new mayor, city council members sworn-in

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville’s new mayor and several council members were officially sworn in during Thursday’s inauguration ceremony.

Mayor Karl Riles beat his opponent Liston Singletary III back in November.

He’s served on city council for district 5 since winning a special election four and a half years ago.

Thursday, WTOC talked to him about the major development happening around the area like the Hyundai Meta Plant and how it will impact Liberty County.

He says while the area is expanding and growing, they want to keep the small-town aspect alive.

“One thing we want to make sure we do is down here in the heart of our city, we want to capitalize on the renaissance that downtowns are experiencing through out Georgia. And I think we start that by making it easier for small businesses to grow and develop right here in the heart of town,” said Mayor Riles.

Mayor Riles also says Hinesville wants to be a place that takes care of the people of Hinesville.

