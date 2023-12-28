Incredible run from the Georgia Bulldogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 2022 was the Year of the Dog in college football.
And the Year After was just as good for Georgia Bulldog fans.
After waiting 42 years for a college football national championship, Georgia fans celebrated another one just 364 days later when Dogs crushed TCU 65-7 on January 9th completing a perfect 15-0 season.
The back-to-back championships also capped the legacy of quarterback Stetson Bennett, from Blackshear, who went from former walk-on to being the only Georgia quarterback to win multiple national titles.
The Dogs would continue the greatest stretch in Georgia football history throughout 2023 - going undefeated during the regular season and winning the SEC East for the third straight year - before losing in the conference championship game to Alabama in December.
Georgia will play Florida State in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.