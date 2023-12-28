Sky Cams
Incredible run from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 2022 was the Year of the Dog in college football.

And the Year After was just as good for Georgia Bulldog fans.

After waiting 42 years for a college football national championship, Georgia fans celebrated another one just 364 days later when Dogs crushed TCU 65-7 on January 9th completing a perfect 15-0 season.

The back-to-back championships also capped the legacy of quarterback Stetson Bennett, from Blackshear, who went from former walk-on to being the only Georgia quarterback to win multiple national titles.

The Dogs would continue the greatest stretch in Georgia football history throughout 2023 - going undefeated during the regular season and winning the SEC East for the third straight year - before losing in the conference championship game to Alabama in December.

Georgia will play Florida State in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Benedictine downs Hilton Head Island 49-43 behind 15 points from Caleb Jones
