Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Jasper County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at about 6:23 p.m. on Frontage Road about two miles north of Ridgeland.

A pedestrian was stranding on Frontage Road with a disabled car when another car hit the pedestrian and left the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
File photo: Crime scene
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

Latest News

Ashlie Pearce
Top Teacher: Ashlie Pearce
Traffic on I-95
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95
*
Weather conditions disrupt flights Tuesday night, back on schedule Wednesday
Christmas tree disposal.
City of Savannah and partners provide Christmas tree disposal event