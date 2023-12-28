Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Jasper County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at about 6:23 p.m. on Frontage Road about two miles north of Ridgeland.

A pedestrian was stranding on Frontage Road with a disabled car when another car hit the pedestrian and left the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result.

