Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Jasper County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at about 6:23 p.m. on Frontage Road about two miles north of Ridgeland.
A pedestrian was stranding on Frontage Road with a disabled car when another car hit the pedestrian and left the scene.
The pedestrian died as a result.
