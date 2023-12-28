Respiratory illnesses on the rise in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the time of year when flu season and the holiday season often go hand in hand, and this year cases of respiratory illness are on the rise nationwide.

The Coastal Empire is no expectation.

The holiday season is meant for time with friends and family, but with RSV, COVID-19 and Flu cases on the rise, health experts urge people to stay vigilant and healthy.

In the last month, the CDC has said that hospitalizations due to RSV, COVID-19, and the Flu have spiked. Physicians here in Savannah can see why.

As they say that, the flu season is getting significantly worse than past seasons. Saying they are seeing worse flu symptoms than in the past but this time, there are also respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV that they also have to worry about.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks in higher activities in the Flu, especially in our area. The good thing is that we are seeing that the Flu vaccine is effective with the current strains so those who are getting the Flu and are vaccinated are seeing significantly less symptoms,” said Catherin Grant, the CEO of ExperCARE.

Aside from vaccinations, it is always a good idea to stay on top of your health by regularly washing your hands and by seeing a doctor or an immediate health care physician as soon as you feel the sickness coming on.

