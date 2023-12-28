Sky Cams
Second day of Kwanzaa kicks off with vision board party

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered to celebrate the second day of Kwanzaa, the day that honors self determination with a vision board to visualize their goals—however big or small— and spread positivity, wealth, and laughter through out the Savannah community.

The manager of “The Shop” Olivia Nadine said this event was the perfect way to prepare for upcoming year.

“Yeah, so tonight is the first public event of The Shop on MLK. I wanted to do a vision board party, because I think if we’re going to start of 2024 the right way we need to start of with clarity and how we want our year to be,” said Nadine.

