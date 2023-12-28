Tourism in Hilton Head brings in billions to the Lowcountry this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From its beaches to its golf courses, Hilton Head Island brought in around $3.1 billion in tourism money to the Lowcountry this year.

“Hilton Head Island held steady this year. 2023 was a great year for tourism, and it held steady to 2022 numbers, which any destination will tell you is a win,” Charlie Clark, Vice President of Communications, Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Those travel numbers holding strong despite an uptick in international travel.

“We saw so many visitors who normally come to US destinations head to Europe. Europe was up 30% this year,” said Clark.

Those visitors brought in the $3.1 billion that makes tourism on of the leading industries of the Lowcountry.

“It’s the number one industry for our area, obviously. It’s also a top industry for the state of South Carolina. So it really is what drives our economy locally. So keeping it healthy, keeping it flowing is an important thing for our local businesses too. All the amenities we get to enjoy year-round are because we have so many of those visitors every summer,” said Clark.

Clark called Hilton Head Island the ‘comfort food’ of destinations… saying that visitors keep coming back.

“We have a repeat rate of visitors, that’s about at 76%. That’s extremely high in travel and tourism. People who come here want to come here again,” said Clark.

One last bump to tourism is New Year’s Eve.

