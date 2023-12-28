Visitors make their way to Savannah for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the countdown to the new year, it’s the countdown till New Year’s Eve as the holiday visitors begin to make their way through Savannah.

“We wanted to drive up to Savannah because we love it here, so we will be spending New Years here in Savannah,” said Oscar Fernandez, a holiday traveler.

“You were looking to do a little something different for the holiday,” said Marie Papaioannou and Jason Vanstone, holiday travelers.

It’s a small jump in what is typically a slower time for tourism.

“Christmas is typically a family time. They’re either staying home or family is coming in but what happens is after Christmas, people just want to get out of the house,” said Randall Tatum with Visit Savannah.

But the more the merrier as downtown restaurants and bars are swamped.

“We just had lunch at Mrs. Wilkes, by far the best fried chicken in Savannah.”

“I do love grits and we just don’t eat them up north.”

Randall Tatum with Visit Savannah says that this is the time of year where Savannah becomes a sought after pit stop.

“Kids will get tickets to Disney World for Christmas so we get a lot of people who are traveling down to Florida between Christmas and New Years.”

A road trip pitstop or a weekend getaway, what we know is that many people are making Savannah a New Years destination.

Although many of the restaurants said they were too busy for an interview, they did confirm that this week is some of the busiest days outside of the normal tourism season.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.