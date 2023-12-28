Sky Cams
The yellow-legged hornet arrives in 2023

Yellow-Legged Hornet
Yellow-Legged Hornet(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH. Ga (WTOC) - The Yellow-Legged Hornet is an invasive species that made its first appearance in the U.S. in Southeast Georgia.

Back in August employees of Savannah Bee Company found a hornet that looked a little different than the ones they usually see.

The way the hornets acted was also different than usual. They hovered next to honeybees and would then swoop down and eat them.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture immediately sprang into action, eradicating the first nest within two weeks of the first sighting.

The department of ag recognizing the threat the hornets pose to Georgia’s top industry of agriculture.

Time went on and one destroyed nest became two then three and now we’re up to five.

While these victories are important the species can’t be declared ‘eradicated’ until there have been zero sightings for at least three years.

Now the most recent development?

Four hornets have made their way to the Lowcountry, with sightings in Jasper County.

While only four have been sighted so far, the Department of Plant Industry is keeping an eye out for more.

