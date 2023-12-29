Arrest made in connection to fatal Vidalia shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed one person on November 8 in Vidalia.

According to the Vidalia Police, the United States Marshals Service - Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 23-year-old Azirian Wright on December 28.

Wright was arrested on Washington Street in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Ladarius Devonte Cobb. He is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes.

If you have any information, please contact the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123, Crimestoppers at 912-386-4480, or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-374-6988.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

