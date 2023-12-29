Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As revelers prepare for the new year, local bars and restaurants are also gearing up.

It’s a big holiday for staff who spent the day stocking up on champagne and other drinks ahead of the celebration.

One bartender says the holiday draws big business and some places are staying open on Sunday for those who want to ring in 2024.

“Last year, New Years was on a Saturday and was really big. Typically, we’re actually closed on Sunday so we are going to be open all day. Typically we close other days at 11, but we are going to close at 1,” said April Walker, a bartender at Bar Bubbly.

Several bars in town are also offering drink specials and extended hours.

Some are bringing in extra staff ahead of the expected crowds.

