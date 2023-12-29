Cooler, breezy day ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Colder air filtered in overnight, leading to many of us waking up to temperatures in the 40s this morning!

Getting a head start on your New Year's resolution? Grab a jacket before heading outside! pic.twitter.com/53k3wzKCnk — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 29, 2023

Today will be sunny but chillier with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s by lunchtime. It’ll also be a breezy day, with gusts over 20 miles per hour likely through the midday hours, adding a chill to the air. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with 40s quickly returning after sunset.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning lows in the mid 30s on Saturday and low to mid 30s on Sunday. Inland areas should plan on a light freeze both mornings, especially Sunday! Saturday will be another breezy day, with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend without any rain. Everything looks nice and dry for fireworks on New Year’s Eve!

We’ll return to the lower 60s Monday afternoon ahead of another front bringing in our next rain chance Monday afternoon into the evening. Cooler air returns during the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see another chance of rain on Thursday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

