Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Daufuskie Island Ferry Service Update: CC Haigh, Jr Landing to Commence Operations on January 1st

Daufuskie Island ferry
Daufuskie Island ferry(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The CC Haigh, Jr Landing will commence operations as the official boarding area for the Daufuskie Island Ferry beginning on January 1, 2024.

Though parking at the site is complimentary for Ferry riders, riders should display their verification slip on the dashboard of their vehicle to let operators know the vehicle is authorized for overnight parking.

In collaboration with the current ferry provider, riders have been granted parking at Pinckney (CC Haigh, Jr) and utilizing a shuttle service to Buckingham Landing.

This arrangement allows riders to return to their vehicle at Pinckney after the 1st.

Additionally, for those with vehicles parked at Buckingham, a grace period is in place for those returning following the new year.

For those seeking to use the shuttle service, please coordinate your travel with the Daufuskie Island Ferry at 843-940-7704.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
Source: WTOC
Tow truck operator dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Traffic on I-95
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95

Latest News

Jalen Cook
21-year-old arrested for road rage shooting in Brunswick
City of Savannah drone view
City of Savannah awarded $30 million ‘Justice40’ grant
Nicole Cabrera
Daycare worker in Lyons arrested, charged with cruelty to children
Year in Review: A look back at the top stories of 2023
Year in Review: A look back at the top stories of 2023