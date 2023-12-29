Daufuskie Island Ferry Service Update: CC Haigh, Jr Landing to Commence Operations on January 1st

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The CC Haigh, Jr Landing will commence operations as the official boarding area for the Daufuskie Island Ferry beginning on January 1, 2024.

Though parking at the site is complimentary for Ferry riders, riders should display their verification slip on the dashboard of their vehicle to let operators know the vehicle is authorized for overnight parking.

In collaboration with the current ferry provider, riders have been granted parking at Pinckney (CC Haigh, Jr) and utilizing a shuttle service to Buckingham Landing.

This arrangement allows riders to return to their vehicle at Pinckney after the 1st.

Additionally, for those with vehicles parked at Buckingham, a grace period is in place for those returning following the new year.

For those seeking to use the shuttle service, please coordinate your travel with the Daufuskie Island Ferry at 843-940-7704.

