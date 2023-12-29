Daycare worker in Lyons arrested, charged with cruelty to children

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A daycare worker in Lyons has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of cruelty to children.

Nicole Cabrera, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 27. She is charged with 9 counts of cruelty to children – first degree and one count of battery, according to the booking information from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office.

Cabrera worked at Step by Step Childcare and Learning Center in Lyons. The daycare owner said Cabrera was an infant teacher at the daycare.

