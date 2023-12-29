Sky Cams
Delivery driver’s quick action saves home and pets

A driver for an online retailer quick response led to the saving of a South Carolina home and the rescue of four dogs.(WTOC Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - A delivery driver’s quick actions saved a South Carolina home and four dogs on University Parkway, in Okatie on Wednesday.

The driver was leaving a package on the front porch of the home and heard the sound of activated smoke alarms and dogs barking.

She observed smoke through a window and attempted to make contact with the residents, but no one was home.

A call to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center came in just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the home approximately six minutes after receiving the call.

Neighbors were at the back door of the home when firefighters arrived and were trying to free several dogs that were locked inside.

Three of four dogs in the home were safely removed as a fire in the kitchen was quickly extinguished.

Once the fire was out, firefighters were able to locate the fourth dog upstairs and got it to safety.

Damage was contained to the kitchen and all pets survived.

The cause of this fire was determined to be a stove burner unintentionally left on.

