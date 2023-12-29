GBI conducting investigation after man was shot in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Claxton Thursday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about gunshots being fired on Bailey Street at about 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a Glennville man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The GBI is conducting an aggravated assault investigation at the request of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the GBI Tip-line by calling 1-800-597-8477. You can also submit tips online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.