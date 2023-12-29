Governor’s Office of Highway Safety funding Lyft ride credits for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds are expected to gather along Savannah’s waterfront to watch fireworks Sunday before the clock strikes midnight.

As Savannahians prepare to welcome 2024...

”I’m super excited to come down to City Market and River Street. We’re just going to mix and mingle with the locals,” said Dr. Royal Baxter, visiting Savannah.

And bars stock up, Georgia safety officials are warning drivers to find a sober ride home.

“When alcohol is part of the plans, then the plan needs to include a ride with a sober driver,” said Robert Hydrick with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

For the first time, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is using grant money to fund ride credits for Lyft users in Georgia.

Riders can enter the code “GAGOHS2023″ in their app to get a one-time $20 credit.

“It is designed for people who are out, and they need a sober ride, and this is the one way we can hopefully help prevent people from dying in drunk driving crashes this holiday weekend,” said Hydrick.

The office is urging all drivers to stay vigilant on area roads.

During a task force earlier this month, state troopers partnered with Savannah police to make 66 DUI arrests in one weekend.

While the GOHS says they aren’t aware of any area task forces for this weekend, officials say law enforcement will be out patrolling with zero tolerance for drunk drivers.

“When they find someone who’s over that limit of .08, they’re going to make an arrest. There’s no warning, there’s no you can call somebody to pick you up. No, no it’s too late. That’s why we’re doing this message now.”

Those Lyft ride credits are available until January 2nd and can only be used from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The message from safety officials is to stay alert on the roads and make sure you have a sober ride home.

