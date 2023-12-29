Sky Cams
Islands High School graduate Kalen DeLoach declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Islands High School and Florida State graduate Kalen DeLoach announced via X Thursday night that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Islands High School and Florida State graduate Kalen DeLoach announced via X Thursday night that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.(WTOC Staff)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Islands High School and Florida State graduate Kalen DeLoach announced via X Thursday night that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

https://twitter.com/kalendeloach/status/1740516311543988292?s=46&t=u3Idxqy7NVyhrCcCS4lViw

DeLoach, a Redshirt Senior linebacker from Savannah, is coming off his best season as a Seminole. He compiled 66 total tackles, including a career-high 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. His 2023 campaign also included his first two career forced fumbles and second career interception.

“Florida State university I am grateful for the transformative five years I’ve spent at this great university, coming here as young man, I am leaving with a degree,” said Deloach via his social media post Thursday night. “Having allowed growth both academically and athletically, the experiences I’ve had here will always be remembered.”

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25th-27th, and will be held in Detroit, Michigan.

DeLoach and No. 5 Florida State play in the Capital One Orange Bowl this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against No. 6 Georgia. The game will be televised on ESPN.

