Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Jiu-jitsu students save man’s life when he collapses during training

Thursday night's class at Soul Fighters gym in Tempe was nothing out of the ordinary. Fortunately, member Joseph Mueller is a mobile nurse anesthesiologist and always carries a defibrillator with him. (Source: azfamily)
By Angie Koehle and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Thursday night’s class at Soul Fighters gym in Tempe, Arizona, was just an ordinary class, or so the students thought.

The jiu-jitsu session was just wrapping up, and members were working on their sparring technique when one of them dropped to his knees. That isn’t out of the ordinary, as many times, athletes simply pass out.

“It was pretty quick and evident that was not the case,” said Joseph Mueller, another member.

It turned out the man was going into cardiac arrest. Fortunately for him, Mueller is a mobile nurse anesthesiologist who always carries an automated external defibrillator with him.

While he ran out to get it, he said the others took over helping the man.

“Thankfully, there were a few teammates that were able to jump in and continue compressions until I could get my AED,” said Mueller.

Soul Fighters owner Augusto Mendes said he kept composed.

“Martial arts helps with that. I understood I needed to take action, and I could not freak out,” Mendes said.

Mendes said the patient is a longtime member and a black belt. He said seeing him down was terrifying. But after Mueller administered the AED shock, he was coherent by the time EMS arrived.

Mueller said he keeps the AED easily accessible in the hatch of his car, but it’s a piece of equipment Mendes said he hadn’t thought much about until now.

“Nobody has them, (but) I’ll definitely have one now. It should be coming,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people don’t survive when cardiac arrest happens outside of a hospital.

Mendes said he’s talked to several other gym owners since last Thursday and encouraged them to get an AED for their facilities, too.

Mueller and Mendes said they have been in contact with the man, who is home recovering.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
Source: WTOC
Tow truck operator dies after hit-and-run in Jasper Co.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
Traffic on I-95
Travelers frustrated with holiday traffic on I-95

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post...
Zoo announces 4 elephants are pregnant at the same time
The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on...
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war