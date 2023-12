SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year Savannah’s Waterfront will host a midnight fireworks show, on December 31, 2023, to ring in the new year.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. a 10 minute show will light up the sky from a barge in the Savannah River across from the Savannah Convention Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

