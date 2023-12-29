SC Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit-and-run in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run that killed a tow truck operator Wednesday night.

The victim, Eric Albertson, was assisting a driver around 6:23 p.m. on Frontage Road, when he was hit by a by a driver who fled the scene.

“He was just a wonderful salt of the earth guy. Absolutely one of the best,” said A1 Towing owner Bobby Davids.

Davids said Eric Albertson, also known as “PK”, was responding to a disabled vehicle when he was hit and killed. Davids says Albertson was one of a kind.

“He was a wonderful person, he was a great employee, he did his job exceptionally well, he was very knowledgeable about what he did, and he was also a good friend,” said Davids.

Davids says the hit and run took place on Highway 17 Frontage Road near the I-95 24-mile marker north of Ridgeland in Jasper County.

He says the lights on this tow truck Albertson drove that night were still flashing when Davids arrived. Lights that he says should let drivers know to slow down.

“Anytime that you see these emergency lights, whether they’re amber and white or red or blue lights, whatever lights they are.. if they’re flashing, there is an issue on the road that you should slow down, take note of and move over to be careful.”

And for the tow truck operators, Davids says he makes the priority clear.

“Always look for safety. If they’re not able to perform their job or do a call in a safe way, they are instructed to leave the scene,” said Davids.

The hit and run is still under investigation.

