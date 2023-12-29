Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to two different burglaries that happened in Vidalia.

At about 5:25 p.m. on December 29, Vidalia Police officers were dispatched to the Enmarket at 1401 East Fire Street in reference to a burglary.

Two men were viewed on surveillance footage entering into the front of the business by force and stole tobacco products before running away.

When officers canvassed the area, they discovered that the same two men entered the Clarion Pointe at 1509 East Fire Street and stole alcoholic beverages.

During the investigation, 17-year-old Camden Line and 17-year-old Anthony Anderson were identified. Line and Anderson were reported as runaways from the Paul Anderson Youth home the day prior.

Vidalia Police says Line and Anderson were arrested at the Walmart at 3109 East First Street after receiving an anonymous tip.

Line is being charged with burglary and theft by taking (misdemeanor). Anderson is being charged with burglary, theft by taking (misdemeanor), and obstruction of an officer.

