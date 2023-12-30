Sky Cams
11-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire

An 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire. (WANF)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Eleven-year-old Autumn Hampton said she was not able to sleep because she wasn’t feeling well.

Suddenly, at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, she smelled something strange and heard unusual sounds, too.

“You could hear something from the attic, and it sounded like popcorn popping,” Autumn described.

That’s when she woke her mother, Jocelyn Hampton, up.

“We saw the attic. It was on fire,” Autumn said.

Autumn and her mother then jumped into action, rounding up her brothers and the family’s dogs at their house off Woodland Hills Drive in Fairburn, Georgia.

Fairburn Fire Chief Cornelius Robinson said Autumn’s sense of smell and awareness likely saved her family.

“If it hadn’t been for her, we probably would’ve faced a possible fatality,” the fire chief said. “It’s just a blessing what she’s done to notify her mom.”

Autumn’s mother said she feels blessed and is proud of her daughter.

“Had she not said, ‘Mommy, did you hear that and smell that?’, I wouldn’t have opened the door and gotten everybody out of the house,” Jocelyn Hampton said.

The fire chief said the home is likely a total loss, along with most of its contents.

“Probably the only little casualty is that my brother owned fish and that they are probably gone, but everyone got out safely and stuff,” Autumn described.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the family with immediate necessities. Most of their belongings will have to be replaced.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

