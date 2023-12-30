6 people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Six people are displaced after an apartment fire in Richmond Hill.

The fire happened at Ashton Apartments shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Richmond Hill Fire Department says they were on scene within minutes and were able to put the fire out.

Officials say everyone was evacuated safely.

Firefighters did have to go in and rescue a cat.

Two adults and two children who lived in the apartment that caught fire are displaced.

Two other people who live in the apartment below the fire are also displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross is being called in to assist those who are displaced.

