Chatham County liquor stores prepare for New Year’s celebrations on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For those looking to celebrate in Savannah, Sunday alcohol sales stay the same.

This means bars and restaurants can begin serving alcohol at 11 a.m. and you can buy liquor, beer, and wine in grocery and liquor stores starting at 12:30 pm.

Stores in the area are already seeing their fair share of people stocking up for the weekend.

The end of the year is a hot season for liquor stores.

According to Ryan Roberts, a manager at Largo Beverage in Savannah, the days between November and January 1st are some of the busiest times for liquor sales.

“We are a tourist town so we have people from all over all year round but this time of year is when people are coming to visit family so you see some new faces,” said Roberts.

Different times of the year bring popularity to different types of liquor and New Year’s Eve is all about the bubbly.

“We load up on champagnes, sparking wines, Proseccos, they are defiantly the hot cellars everybody is popping bottles,” said Roberts.

With New Year’s Eve landing on a Sunday, some counties around Georgia will not be selling or serving liquor, but Chatham County is not one of them.

Even though that’s the case, people are still choosing to stock up ahead of time.

“New Year being on a Sunday is a little weird but there is a lot of great football on Saturday UGA plays so people are getting ready for that and then we will roll into New Year, so we will be open at 12:30 ready to rock and roll,” said Roberts.

Roberts says that for New Year’s and Christmas Eve, there is almost always a line outside of the store waiting for it to open and he expects the same for this year.

Some liquor stores, including this one, say they expect to stay busy throughout the weekend, including at opening at 12:30 on Sunday.

