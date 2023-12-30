Coffee shops in downtown Savannah working to keep up with tourists during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not all fireworks and drinks for New Year’s Eve though...

Other local businesses are working to keep up with the rush of tourists and travelers coming through the Coastal Empire this holiday season.

One coffee shop in Savannah is gearing up to get your morning started right and helping you dance the night away.

“Clyde Venue and Market is a wedding venue and coffee shop in downtown Savannah. We service all the local SCAD population with coffee during the day and then we host private events in the night.”

“Kicking off the new year with line dance lessons starting at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. We teach three dances a night, followed by open dancing $5 gets you in the door, and it’s open to anyone 18 years and up and it’s a really good time.”

