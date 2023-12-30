Sky Cams
Firework sales on the rise in South Carolina ahead of New Year’s Eve

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Firework sales are blowing up as South Carolina fireworks stores are beginning to see the holiday rush come in.

Justin Walker of the Firework Superstore in Hardeeville says that this week has been great for business and as far as the weekend goes its all hands on deck.

“The first of the month is probably the second biggest time we will see fireworks sales. Lots of people going to get fireworks fire day has been pretty steady and we expect that this weekend will be too,” said Walker.

Walker says that do to the high volume of customers that they are anticipating for this weekend, they are extending their hours Friday and Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

