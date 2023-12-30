Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Last weekend for Savannah Christmas Market

Last weekend for Savannah Christmas Market
Last weekend for Savannah Christmas Market(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last weekend for the Savannah Christmas Market at the Plant Riverside District.

Vendors say this year’s Savannah Christmas Market has been nothing but amazing.

The market opened back on November 16, and since then, locals and tourists have flocked to the area all looking to shop.

With everything from puzzles to jewelry shoppers were able to find whatever they needed, whether it was something for themselves or a gift for someone else this holiday season.

Many vendors say although markets like this are a huge boost in business allowing them to show off their products to people from all over... their favorite part about the Savannah Christmas Market is getting to create connections with their customers.

“When I’m able to touch somebody else in a way that emotionally moves them and we have that amazing connection, whether it’s oh, hey, I’m also from this place or, oh, I’ve lived there too, those connections are invaluable to not only the business, but to grow as an artists, and it’s something that’s just been one of the reasons why I love what I do, is meeting all these amazing people,” Gillian Karatassos said.

Many of the vendors say they’re already looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
One person killed in crash on Pooler Parkway near I-16
Nicole Cabrera
Daycare worker in Lyons arrested, charged with cruelty to children
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
GBI conducting investigation after man was shot in Claxton
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

Latest News

The scene from an apartment fire in Richmond Hill Saturday that left 6 people displaced.
6 people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond Hill
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the...
SC Highway Patrol investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Beaufort Co.
THE News at 11
Liquor sales ahead of New Year's Eve
THE News at 11
Coffee shops in downtown Savannah working to keep up with tourists during the holidays