Last weekend for Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last weekend for the Savannah Christmas Market at the Plant Riverside District.

Vendors say this year’s Savannah Christmas Market has been nothing but amazing.

The market opened back on November 16, and since then, locals and tourists have flocked to the area all looking to shop.

With everything from puzzles to jewelry shoppers were able to find whatever they needed, whether it was something for themselves or a gift for someone else this holiday season.

Many vendors say although markets like this are a huge boost in business allowing them to show off their products to people from all over... their favorite part about the Savannah Christmas Market is getting to create connections with their customers.

“When I’m able to touch somebody else in a way that emotionally moves them and we have that amazing connection, whether it’s oh, hey, I’m also from this place or, oh, I’ve lived there too, those connections are invaluable to not only the business, but to grow as an artists, and it’s something that’s just been one of the reasons why I love what I do, is meeting all these amazing people,” Gillian Karatassos said.

Many of the vendors say they’re already looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again next year.

