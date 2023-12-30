SC Highway Patrol investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle was traveling west on South Carolina Highway 170, near Red Bluff Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and front passenger died on scene from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

