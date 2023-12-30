Sky Cams
Second liquor store in Effingham Co. open ahead of New Year’s Eve

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County will have another place to go to get their liquor for New Year’s Eve weekend.

The Liquor Cabinet is only the second liquor store to ever be in business in the county. The liquor, beer and wine store is located in Springfield.

They’ve only been up and running for about a month.

The owner says they’ve seen a lot of customers so far especially during the holidays.

“It hasn’t been bad. Like I said, everyone has been super supportive coming in and complimenting the store, how the building looks, how nice the store is so everything has been fantastic.”

The store will be open Saturday and Monday during normal business hours.

But, they will not be open Sunday. That’s because Springfield requires all liquor stores to be closed on all Sundays.

